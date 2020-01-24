Up The Ladder: Renowned Films

Renowned Films brought on Kate Maddigan (pictured) as head of Studios.

In her new position, Maddigan will oversee global production output and will continue to expand the company’s catalog. Before Renowned Films, she served as a commissioner for ITV, overseeing the reboot of Love Island, X Factor, and Big Star Little Star.

In addition to Maddigan’s new appointment, Renowned Films promoted Mark Raeburn to managing director to focus on overall strategy and day-to-day operations. Raeburn joined the company in March 2018 as the company’s first chief operating officer.

In a statement, Renowned co-founders Duane Jones, Max Welch and Tim Withers said, “It’s a lot of work growing a production company. It takes a truly dedicated team and we believe we have the addition of two great talents in Kate and Mark. We’re very excited for them to help us continue Renowned’s global ascendency in delivering top quality content to global audiences.”