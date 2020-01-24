HBO Europe To Co-Produce ‘Acasa, My Home’

HBO Europe announced that the company will co-produce the documentary film Acasa, My Home.

The debut film from director Radu Ciorniciuc will have its world premiere in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Produced by Manifest Film and co-produced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, and Kino Company, the documentary shares the story of a family who lived in the wilderness of the Văcărești Delta, Bucharest, until the area became the first urban national park in Romania.

Hanka Kastelicova, executive producer for the film from HBO Europe, said, “We are always very keen to collaborate with promising young directors, and Radu Ciorniciuc has proven his high capacity for visual storytelling and creating closeness with his protagonists. This is a balanced and emotional documentary story, and we are proud to be co-producers of this beautiful film.”