All3media Int’l Inks LATAM Deal With Acorn TV

All3media International signed a deal with AMC Networks’ Acorn TV that covers over 180 hours of content for Latin America.

Acorn TV picked up the SVoD rights in Latin America to several detective drama series, including the first five seasons of Midsomer Murders (pictured), seasons two and three of Agatha Raisin, and five seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries. The deal also includes three seasons of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, the first season of Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, and the first season of Mystery Road. Additional titles include Girlfriends and Love, Lies, and Records.

Janel Downing, VP of Sales Latin America at All3media International, remarked, “We’re very pleased to continue our successful ongoing collaboration with Acorn TV as this fantastic selection of drama titles heads to the service in Latin America. Acorn TV is renowned for delivering a diverse variety of the best in international drama, so is the perfect home to showcase these acclaimed series to a Latin American audience. I’m also delighted to see Midsomer Murders making its free TV debut in Uruguay, ensuring that this hugely popular detective drama reaches even more viewers in the country.”