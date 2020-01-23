Flame Distribution acquired a package of biographies and documentaries from the U.K. production company Entertain Me.

The deal covers the exclusive rights to sell Entertain Me’s package of 44 titles, which includes a range of biographical series on artists such as The Beatles, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Elvis Presley, among many others. Other topical documentaries include Greta Thunberg: The Voice of the Future (pictured), The Harvey Weinstein Scandal, and Cristiano Ronaldo: The One and Only.

Phil Barnsdall-Thompson, SVP of Acquisitions, UK, Europe & North America at Flame Distribution, said, “We are delighted to representing Entertain Me’s amazing output of biographies, both back catalogue and new titles on an on-going basis. The titles feature some of the world’s biggest celebrities from the music, theatre and sports industries, Royalty and iconic figures such as Greta Thunberg.”

