NBCUniversal Formats Inks Deal For ‘Top Chef’ In Brazil And Panama

NBCUniversal Formats secured an agreement with Floresta, a joint venture between executive producer Elisabetta Zenatti and Sony Pictures Television, for a second season of Top Chef.

The second season will bring back renowned chef Felipe Bronze, French chef Emmanuel Bassoleil, and food journalist Ailin Aleixo as part of the jury. Season two of the local format will air on Record TV in Brazil.

In Panama, NBCUniversal Formats signed a deal with Medcom for a fifth season of Top Chef and a second season of the spin-off Top Chef Junior. Produced in house, the local versions of both formats will air on Telemetro.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of Format Sales & Production at NBCUniversal Formats, stated, “Top Chef is one of our most successful formats that continues to capture millions of viewers all over the world, particularly across LatAm. These deals are a testament to our continued commitment to the region and we are incredibly proud to be working with such established partners on local versions in Brazil and Panama. The adaptations are produced to such high standards, with high calibre talent. So, we have no doubt they will achieve similar success as previous seasons.”