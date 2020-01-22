Banijay Rights Picks Up ‘Thomas Markle’ Doc

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, acquired the international rights to the feature documentary Thomas Markle: My Story.

Commissioned by Daniel Pearl to air on Channel 5 in the U.K., Thomas Markle provides first-person insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties. Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, will share his perspective on recent worldwide headlines. The documentary airs today on Channel 5.

Andreas Lemos, commercial director of Factual at Banijay Rights, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing this remarkable historical record to international broadcasters and platforms worldwide which comes from an experienced and award-winning creative team. Set to be one of the most headline making feature documentaries of the year, this is first and foremost a stunning and poignant film from a father to his daughter, as she and her husband step down from royal duties, offering a unique insight into the decision that shocked the world.”