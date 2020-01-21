Univision And Televisa Announce TV Channel For LATAM

Univision Communications and Televisa announced a distribution agreement to create a Univision-branded linear television channel.

Operated by Televisa, the 24-hour pay-TV channel will be distributed initially across 17 Latin American markets, excluding Brazil. Univision and Televisa will collaborate on programming, which will include Televisa telenovelas and titles from Univision Studios such as Despierta América and El Gordo y La Flaca. Televisa will oversee distribution and ad sales.

Fernando Muñiz, general director of Televisa Networks and Televisa Internacional, commented, “We continue to experience rapid growth all over the world due to partnerships with outstanding media players, as Univision, and we are excited to take the next step of this expansion in Latin America.”