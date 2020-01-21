GRB Acquires ‘Family Pictures’ And More

GRB Studios acquired the finished and format rights to Family Pictures (pictured).

Coming from Chimpanzee Productions, Family Pictures USA was originally produced for PBS. Created and hosted by Thomas Allen Harris, the series explores cities through family albums and the stories contained within them.

Sarah Coursey, senior vice president of International at GRB Studios, commented, “GRB Studios is excited to take hold of Family Pictures, which is a great show and format concept. We are extremely pleased to partner with Chimpanzee Productions who have created a very special show that lends itself to worldwide localization. The U.S. show is also very inspirational, and we are distributing that series as well. This acquisition is one of GRB’s many new shows planned for the year.”

GRB Studios also acquired two scripted dramas, You Are Here and All The Little Things We Kill, from Courageous Content.