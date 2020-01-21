FilmRise And Sky Studios Announce New Co-Pro

New York-based FilmRise and Sky Studios have entered a co-production agreement for Bloodline Detectives.

Produced by Peninsula Television, the true-crime documentary series tackles cold cases through Familial DNA investigation. Each hour-long episode follows detectives who track down suspects by using the genetic materials from relatives. FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, CFO Goetz Grossmann, and Acquisitions VP Max Einhorn serve as executive producers for the series. Discovery UK has been secured as the U.K. funding partner. On behalf of FilmRise and Sky Studios, NBCUniversal Global Distribution will oversee sales outside of North America. Meanwhile, FilmRise will retain all sales and distribution rights, except physical home videos, to Bloodline Detectives exclusively in North America.

Fisher commented, “As a global distributor of some of the most popular programs in the true crime space, such as Forensic Files and Unsolved Mysteries, FilmRise is expanding by producing innovative programs such as Bloodline Detectives. We are proud that a series of this caliber serves as one of our first original series productions.”