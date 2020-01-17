VideoAge’s January 2020 Issue Is Available Online

VideoAge‘s January 2020 issue is now available online and will be distributed in print next week at NATPE Miami.

The monthly edition has features on the rebate debate concerning film commissions as well as other options for financing. This issue also includes reviews of recent markets, including the Asia TV Forum, DISCOP Johannesburg, and MIP Cancun. Additionally, Robert Chua is highlighted in the International TV Distribution Hall of Fame profile.

Read the complete issue online or find it at the Fontainebleau next week.