AMC And Sony Renew ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC and Sony Pictures Television renewed Better Call Saul for its sixth and final season.

Produced by SPT, the Breaking Bad prequel will have its season five two-night premiere on February 23-24, 2020. In the fifth season, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” brings unexpected change to those around him.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, commented, “Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding.It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”