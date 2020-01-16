NATPE Miami: Viacom Travels With ‘Los Internacionales’

Viacom International Studios, a division of ViacomCBS, will be spotlighting a NATPE Miami lineup that includes Los Internacionales (pictured). The series tells the story of Colombian thieves who travel to Argentina during a period of political and economic crisis. This group of robbers take advantage of the chaos to infiltrate apartments and houses.

Drama El Nudo is about a friendship between two married couples that becomes the starting point for a forbidden love.

In Victoria Small, four women want to become mothers. Their lives become intertwined starting with the birth of Victoria, who will help them fulfill their dreams.

Sci-fi thriller Dani Who? follows Dani, whose life has become a nightmare after the disappearance of Lorena. Dani and a group of classmates realize they have more in common than they originally thought.

Based on the famous film by Alfred Hitchcock, To Catch A Thief (Atrapa a un ladrón) follows Juan Robles, who must fly to Buenos Aires to resolve a family issue. His uncle, who has Alzheimer’s disease, has been arrested for a heist perpetrated by the thief known as El Gato. Versailles Tower Suite 762

