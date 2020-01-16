NATPE Miami: Telefilms Goes to ‘Midway’

Telefilms embarks to the Fontainebleau for NATPE Miami with Midway (pictured). The drama tells the true-life tale of an undermanned American fleet and the brave Navy leaders and pilots who triumphed against all odds over the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Midway.

Green Book stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in a warm-hearted road movie about two very different men who break barriers of race, class, and education to form an enduring bond.

Inspired by a viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

A disgraced NYPD detective uncovers a massive conspiracy during a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers in action thriller 21 Bridges.

The Boy II follows a family that moves into Heelshire Mansion. Their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Tresor Tower Suites 2-2301/2-2303

