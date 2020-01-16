NATPE Miami: SPI International Brings ‘Mister Mayfair’

SPI International is a global media company operating 40 television channels on six continents.

Working with over 1,400 operators worldwide, SPI uses state-of-the-art technology to provide its 60 million subscribers with access to SPI’s linear and on-demand content.

SPI International recently announced the launch of its production arm. The company’s first partnership is with movie director and producer Philippe Martinez. The partnership covers the production of TV series and movies such as Mister Mayfair. The mafia comedy tells the tale of Max Mayfair, a former New York gangster who runs into his previously unknown granddaughter.

SPI International will continue to produce more premium content for its viewers. The company will also align itself with large and independent distributors to bring commercial premium content and locally produced gems to its viewers in each and every country that it operates in.

Find the complete list of product listings for NATPE Miami here.