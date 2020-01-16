NATPE Miami: Mondo TV ‘to the Rescue’

Mondo TV Iberoamerica will head to NATPE Miami with a roster of animated and live-action adventures.

In MeteoHeroes, six ordinary kids discover they possess superpowers that give them control over different weather phenomenon. With the help of the Meteo Expert Center scientists, the MeteoHeroes take on missions to address challenges the planet faces.

YooHoo to the Rescue (pictured) follows YooHoo and his crew as they travel from YooTopia’s magical forest to Earth in order to resolve nature and wildlife threats. Along the way, they become friends with different endangered animal species.

In the spooky adventures of Bat Pat 2, Bat Pat and the Silver siblings go on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the scary creatures lurking in and around their home of Fogville.

Heidi Bienvenida puts a modern twist on the happy and carefree girl from Johanna Spyri’s classic novel. In the second season, Heidi also develops a talent for creating perfumes and helps her friend Coco overcome her fear of singing.

The creative fox Kit comes up with an amazing new invention that impresses most of the residents of Carrot Town in Invention Story. Booth 510

