NATPE Miami: Mediaset Shows ‘Love and Sacrifice’

Mediaset Distribution is showcasing the thriller The Silence of Water (pictured). The disappearance of a young girl becomes the dramatic starting point to an investigation that will expose what is behind a small seaside village. The local police inspector joins up with a homicide detective arrived from town, and their investigation will unearth hidden truths and secret affairs that implicate everybody.

Medical drama series On The Brink centers on Tosca Navarro, a psychiatrist and the head of a unit at the cutting edge of treating adolescents with mental disorders. Because of her intuition, she manages to help her young patients by leading proper investigations.

The period drama Love and Sacrifice takes place among the Carrara marble quarries. From the last year of the Belle Époque, throughout World War I, the series’ protagonists live out their passions with staggering intensity. Meeting Table 18

Find the complete list of product listings for NATPE Miami here.