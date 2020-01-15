NATPE Miami: Lionsgate Presents ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Lionsgate Entertainment is at the Fontainebleau with drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (pictured). Zoey, a whip-smart computer coder, starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through song. At first, she questions her sanity, but soon comes to like this unique gift of hers.

Manhunt: Lone Wolf is an anthology drama about one of the most complex manhunts ever conducted on U.S. soil: the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bomber, Eric Rudolph.

The Goes Wrong Show revolves around the fictitious Cornley Drama Society as they attempt another overly ambitious endeavor that is destined to be undermined by the troupe’s actors and their over-acting and screen-hogging tendencies.

Romantic comedy anthology series Love Life will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Comedy series Ramy follows Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian-American, as he embarks on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Sorrento Penthouse 5th Floor Suite 3-0512

