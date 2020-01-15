NATPE Miami: Kanal D Places a ‘Love Trap’

Kanal D International distributes programs and formats as part of a diverse catalog that includes drama series, soap operas, and many other exciting titles.

In Ruthless City, Seher’s mother-in-law strikes a deal to sell one of Seher’s daughters to a wealthy businessman. This bewildering encounter will test both families and reveal dangerous secrets.

After being betrayed by her boyfriend, Ayse plots to marry Kerem, the son of a wealthy family who own a textile factory, in romantic drama Love Trap.

Melek changes her identity and becomes Azize, in order to infiltrate the mafia family who killed her father. She faces an obstacle she hadn’t considered when Kartal, the youngest son of the Alpan family, falls in love with her and she realizes she loves him, too.

Hekimoglu (pictured) follows the life of an anti-social, witty, and arrogant medical doctor who saves his patients from infectious diseases.

In Price of Passion, Asli, an idealistic doctor, and Ferhat, a hitman working for his criminal uncle, plunge into the world of corrupt relationships and ruthless ambition. After operating on a man Ferhat shot, Asli must marry him to save her life. Tresor Tower Suite 2-1802/2-1804

