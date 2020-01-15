NATPE Miami: Get ‘Close Up’ With GRB

GRB Studios has paved the way in the development and distribution of dynamic productions.

At NATPE Miami, the company will be representing On The Case (pictured). The crime series explores murder mysteries examines the evidence to unravel the case.

Emmy-winning scripted drama The Bay revolves around the affluent and dysfunctional residents of a posh seaside town.

Documentary series Cinderella Bride follows wedding planner Sheri Steffans as she and her team prepare dream weddings for deserving couples.

Listen is a documentary about ordinary people who are forced to spend time with people who have opposing views on important topics.

In Highland: Thailand’s Marijuana Awakening, there is a growing community of Thai activists pushing to legalize marijuana. Booth 515

Find the complete list of product listings for NATPE Miami here.