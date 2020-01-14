NATPE Miami: FilmRise Goes With ‘The Dog Doc’

Headlining FilmRise‘s NATPE Miami slate is Driveways, a film that follows single-mother Kathy as she travels with her shy son Cody to her late sister’s house. Once there, Kathy comes to realize how little she knew her sister, while Cody develops an unlikely bond with a Korean War veteran who lives next door.

The Dog Doc (pictured) profiles the founding father of integrative veterinary medicine, Dr. Marty Goldstein, and his colleagues. Combining conventional medical training with cutting-edge alternative therapies, they have created a mecca offering hope to previously hopeless animals (and their owners).

In Browse, Richard Coleman becomes convinced that his identity has been hacked and that someone is using it to manipulate and control him.

Rewind is a personal documentary that reconstructs Sasha Neulinger’s boyhood. Neulinger revisits the past 20 years later to piece together a story about the cycles and consequences of abuse and what it means to heal.

Short History of the Long Road tells the story of Nola, a teenager who grew up living out of a van with her charismatic dad. When tragedy strikes, Nola realizes that life as an outsider may not be her only choice. Tresor Tower Suite 2-1406

