NATPE Miami: Calinos Shares ‘Our Story’

Calinos Entertainment distributes a range of Turkish series, movies, and television programs, including Forbidden Fruit, a drama about two sisters, Zeynep and Yıldız. Zeynep holds to her ethical values and strives to have a successful career, while Yıldız believes happiness to be a marriage with a rich man.

In romantic drama Our Story (pictured), Filiz takes care of her five younger siblings and her alcoholic father. She thinks that there is no place for love in her life up until the day she meets Baris.

Woman tells the story of Bahar, who has lost her grandparents and beloved husband. Struggling for survival but determined to raise her kids, she holds on to happy memories when her estranged mother and eclectic sisters unexpectedly turn up at her door.

That’s My Life centers on Bahar, who lives a modest existence with her adoptive parents and jealous sister. Unbeknownst to her, Bahar is the secret daughter of a rich businessman and a wealthy woman who died in childbirth.

Second Chance focuses on an innocent woman, Deniz, who has everything in life – until her husband disappears without a trace. After losing everything she owns, she is left in dire straits. Booth 410

