NATPE Miami: All3media Int’l Spotlights ‘Maxxx’

All3media International, the distribution arm of All3media Group, promotes and licenses a catalog of TV programs and formats for global broadcasters and platforms.

The company’s NATPE Miami slate is led by comedic drama Maxxx (pictured). The hilarious series follows a former boy band member turned tabloid laughingstock who will stop at nothing to make his international comeback.

Coming-of-age period drama Boys revolves around four friends who experience joy and heartbreak as they grow up in the shadow of AIDS in the 1980s.

In The Nest, a wealthy couple and a teenage girl make a life-changing pact.

Five contestants compete to uncover The Hustler in this high-stakes format about deception and betrayal.

Race Across The World presents viewers with real-world adventure that pit travelers against each other. Competitors will enter a challenging race from point A to point B – without flying.

