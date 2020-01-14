NATPE Miami: A+E Lands With ‘Hernán’

A+E Networks will present a roster of dramas and factual series at NATPE 2020.

Epic drama Hernán (pictured) takes place in 1519 when Cortes landed on the Mexican coast with 500 soldiers. The series tells the story of the conquest of continental America and the meeting of two civilizations.

Set in the same 1880s London society that gave rise to Jack the Ripper, British detective drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke follows an independent heroine, who is more interested in running her late father’s detective agency than behaving like a proper lady.

In Project Blue Book Season 2, astrophysicist Dr. J. Allen Hynek is tasked with uncovering the truth behind a string of mysterious sightings, and soon realizes that he is at the center of a dangerous cover-up. In factual series Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, the actor delves into thrilling covert missions in modern-day history with the aid of newly declassified information, experts, and intelligence officers who were there.

Kings of Pain journeys alongside Caveman Rob and Adam Thorn, who try to make the world safer by experiencing bites and stings from some of the most poisonous creatures around.

