NATPE Miami: ACI Delivers Films ‘From The Heart’

American Cinema International (ACI) creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content across the world.

At the Miami market, the company will highlight contemporary thriller Infidel (pictured), which follows an American journalist/blogger who is kidnapped while attending a conference in the Middle East. Realizing that the American government can do nothing, his wife travels to Iran to try to free him.

Emanuel is the story of the victims and survivors of June 17, 2015, when a white supremacist walked into a bible study and murdered nine African Americans.

In From the Heart, travel writer Kathy gets a call from her estranged sister, who lives in Amish country, about their father’s death. Kathy goes home to settle her dad’s affairs and her relationship with her sister. Once there, she is reminded of her past life.

An architect learns she has been entrusted to the care of her deceased cousin’s children in Finding Love in Mountain View. She is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.

Toby’s Big Adventure follows the titular baby white tiger, who gets separated from his caretakers. With a crotchety old dog as his companion, he embarks on a journey through the wilderness. Meeting Table 5

