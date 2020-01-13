TeamTO And France Télévisions Bring ‘Mighty Mike’ To The U.K.

TeamTO and France Télévisions Distribution announced the licensing effort for the slapstick comedy Mighty Mike (pictured).

Produced by TeamTO with Canada’s Digital Dimension, the dialogue-free chase cartoon follows Mike, a sophisticated pug who defends his home from furry invaders. Recently, Mighty Mike debuted in the U.K. with CITV. The series has also been acquired by Universal Kids in the U.S., CBC and Family Channel in Canada, Super RTL in Germany, and Cartoonito in Turkey and the Middle East, among other territories. Additionally, TeamTO and France Télévisions secured the first book deal for Angelo Rules with Dragon d’Or Publishing.

Aude de la Villarmois, director of licensing at France Télévisions Distribution, said, “The natural licensing playground for Mike are categories that spring from the series’ comedy (comics, gags, games), and that appeal to fans and collectors (plush, mugs, slippers). We also plan to focus on the very extensive pet market in France, including animal care products, toys, and promotions.”