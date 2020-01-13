Michael Thornton: 1961-2019

Veteran TV content international distributor Michael Thornton died in Los Angeles last November following heart surgery complications. He was 58 years old.

Thornton had been in TV content distribution since 1986 with BVI/Walt Disney International in London. After Disney, he worked at Hanna Barbera for two years marketing home video rights worldwide, and then at Spelling Entertainment Group. During his eight years at Spelling, the company acquired the Republic Pictures Library, becoming the third largest independent library in the world.

Thornton also served as VP Worldwide Sales at Wellspring. In 2005 he co-founded with partner Sheri Levine, the New York City-based Forward Entertainment.