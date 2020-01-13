CBS All Access Orders Richard Linklater Project

CBS All Access placed a series order for The Untitled Richard Linklater Project.

Executive produced by Richard Linklater and Bill Guttentag, the docuseries heads to Austin, Texas, to look at the diverse world of animal rescue. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Dr. Phil’s Stage 29, Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction, and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 Productions, the original series shares moving and powerful stories about the connection between animals and humans.

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of Original Content at CBS All Access, remarked, “Richard’s unique brand and keen eye will make an excellent addition to CBS All Access’s early expansion into unscripted programming.”