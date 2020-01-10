Up The Ladder: European Audiovisual Observatory

The Strasbourg-based European Audiovisual Observatory announced its new appointment to the yearly rotating presidency.

Latifa Akharbach, president of the Moroccan media regulator HACA, will assume the position. In 2019, the presidency was held by Italy. As part of the annual presidency, the Observatory and HACA will organize a public conference in Rabat on June 10, 2020.

Akharbach, president of the Observatory’s Executive Council, commented, “Morocco’s 2020 Presidency would enable the HACA to drill deep into current developments in European media legislation and enable a fruitful exchange between Morocco and other Observatory member countries.”