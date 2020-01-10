HBO In Talks For ‘Parasite’ Limited Series

HBO is in talks for a limited series based on Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho will be teaming with Adam McKay to develop an English-language series adaptation. Talks are still ongoing with HBO. Bong and McKay will be executive producers, alongside Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki, and Francis Chung of CJ Entertainment.

Parasite revolves around the impoverished Kim family as they become employed by a much wealthier family. CJ Entertainment released the film in May 2019. Bong is also the filmmaker behind Snowpiercer, which is being adapted for TNT. McKay recently worked on the HBO series Succession.