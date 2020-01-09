Jeremy Irons To Serve As Berlinale 2020 Jury President

British actor Jeremy Irons will serve as jury president of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Irons (pictured) was a guest of the festival for the first tie in 2011, appearing as part of the Competition entry Margin Call. In 2013, he returned for the out-of-competition selection Night Train to Lisbon. He attained international recognition and acclaim for his roles in Brideshead Revisited and The French Lieutenant’s Woman. He currently appears in the HBO series Watchmen.

Carlos Chatrian, artistic director, commented, “With his distinctive style Jeremy Irons has embodied some iconic characters that have accompanied me throughout my journey in cinema, making me aware of the complexity of human beings. His talent and the choices he has taken both as an artist and as a citizen make me feel proud to welcome him as president of the Jury for the 70th edition of the Berlinale.”