MISTCO Extends Partnership With ivi

MISTCO extended its partnership with the Russian VoD service ivi to include two new Turkish series.

The romantic drama Hold My Hand (pictured) and crime drama The Thriller will be joining the Russian streaming service. Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, commented, “We are very happy that two of the best series will be screened in a high-potential region like Russia.”

Anna Linkova, Content Marketing director at ivi, added, “We’ve started working with MISTCO recently, and we are happy to provide our viewers with convenient access to watch their favorite Turkish TV series.”