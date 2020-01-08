FOX Partners With Ellen DeGeneres On ‘The Masked Dancer’

FOX teamed with talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres to produce The Masked Dancer.

Inspired by the FOX series The Masked Singer and a popular segment from The Ellen Show, the new celebrity competition features famous contestants who perform special dances while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks. The Masked Dancer is produced by FOX Alternative and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at FOX Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”