Cottonwood Inks Deal With Asiana Licensing

Cottonwood Media, a Federation Kids & Family company, entered a new licensing partnership with South Korea’s Asiana Licensing for The Ollie & Moon Show.

The partnership covers a special merchandising program that encompasses publishing, toys, apparels, collectibles, and promotions for the iconic characters from the pre-school animation series.

The Ollie & Moon Show recently debuted on the South Korean TV channel EBS. The series has been picked up by over 150 territories worldwide, airing on Tiny Pop, Netflix, TVO, Radio Canada, and more.