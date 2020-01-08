Up The Ladder: Banijay Studios North America, Xilam Animation

Banijay Studios North America, a Banijay Group company, appointed Rebecca Mayer (pictured) as executive vice president of Programming and Development.

In her newly created position, Mayer will work to expand the studios’ development slate by creating original content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. She previously served as a development consultant and producer in an overall deal for Universal Television Alternative Studio for three years. She worked on formats such as Bring the Funny and Songland, among others.

Xilam Animation brought on Caterina Gonnelli as executive vice president, Content.

Beginning her new position January 13, 2020, Gonnelli will oversee editorial aspects and be responsible for the company’s slate of programming, working alongside Jean Brune, EVP, Content. Before joining Xilam, she served as director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for the Disney Channels EMEA. Based in Paris, she will report to CEO Marc du Pontavice.