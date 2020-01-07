NATPE Forecast: Partially Sunny

NATPE is approaching and one question bouncing from cellphone to cellphone is: “How will NATPE evolve in this year of ‘perfect vision,’ a decade after it moved from Las Vegas (where it was practically moribund) to be revived in Miami Beach?”

The answer will be revealed in the NATPE Issue of VideoAge that will premiere in print in Miami on January 19 (and online with text, PDF, and audio versions a week earlier). However, a few outcomes can already be anticipated.

The turmoil in LATAM means that TV outlets will cut production and will increase acquisitions, even though they will demand steep discounts.

The little local production still happening will be for streamers as they seem to be immune to losses since they can count on Wall Street investors to open their wallets.

These two elements are in keeping with a worldwide trend wherein families in financial stress won’t sacrifice their TV subscriptions, but broadcasters will feel the effect of reduced advertising revenues. Streamers, on the other hand, will feel the effect of increased competition and thus will also reduce some production output in favor of acquisitions.

At NATPE, MIP-TV will be on TV executives’ minds, as will the L.A. Screenings. Both markets will be dealt with by VideoAge Daily, which will take advantage of last-minute info coming straight from the NATPE floor. What is known so far is that U.S. broadcast networks are commissioning a good number of pilots for the 2020-2021 TV season.

As for MIP-TV, its outcome is completely in the hands of the organizers. It’s going to be a critical year for the 56-year-old TV trade show, and it is hoped that the organizers will rise to the challenge.