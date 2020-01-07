Telemundo Premieres ‘Operación Pacífico’ In February

Telemundo will premiere its new super series Operación Pacífico on February 10, 2020.

Produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Fox Telecolombia, the police drama follows Captain Amalia Ortega, an empowered woman leading a double life, who will jeopardize her career and her family in order to catch the drug trafficker El Guapo.

Majida Issa, who stars in the lead role, commented, “On Operación Pacifíco we are going to see the other side of the coin and audiences will get to meet the heroes who fight for justice and try to end corruption.”