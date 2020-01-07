‘Hero’ Opens Pan African Film & Arts Festival

CaribbeanTales Media Group, California Pictures, and Imagine Media International announced that their film Hero: Inspired The Extraordinary Life and Times of Ulric Cross has been selected for the opening night screening of the Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF).

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon, Hero is based in the life of the Trinidad and Tobago citizen Ulric Cross, who was a member of the most decorated groups of Caribbean pilots who flew for the United Kingdom’s Royal Force.

Solomon commented, “To be selected as the opening film for this prestigious festival is an honor. It’s a go-to event for Black Hollywood and to be recognized in this way by an audience of my peers is important to me as a Caribbean filmmaker of African descent.”

Hero will screen on February 11, 2020, in Los Angeles as part of PAFF.