GMA Network Succeeds In Overall Year TV Ratings

GMA Networks has successfully maintained audience viewing in 2019.

According to Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, GMA scored 35.5 percent of total day people audience share from January to December in Urban Luzon. Similarly, in Mega Manila, the network earned a 36.6 percent total day audience share.

This year, its programming has included Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (pictured), Onanay, Sahaya, 24 Oras, and more. In 2020, GMA Network will be showcasing a powerhouse line-up of new programming to celebrate its 70th year.