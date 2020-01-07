Condista Acquires ‘Earth to Luna!’ For Kids Central

Condista picked up the first five seasons of Earth to Luna! from the distributor Monster Entertainment.

Co-produced with Discovery Kids Latin America, the preschool animation series centers on six-year-old Luna and her science-filled adventures. Earth to Luna! will air on Condista’s Spanish- and English-language service Kids Central in early 2020.

The series has been picked up by Radio Television Hong Kong, CJ E&M in Korea, and Minika in Turkey, among others.