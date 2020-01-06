Tubi Inks Distribution Deal With Vidaa International

The AVoD service Tubi signed a global distribution deal with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of the TV manufacturer Hisense.

As part of the new agreement, Tubi will offer its library of more than 20,000 movies and TV series on the Vidaa platform. Tubi customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. will be able to access Tubi’s library starting in spring 2020.

Michael Ahiakpor, chief product officer at Tubi, commented, “We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone. Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”