BBC One And Amazon Studios Reveal ‘The Offenders’

BBC One and Amazon Studios announced a new co-production, The Offenders.

Produced by Big Talk with Four Eyes, the series was commissioned by BBC Comedy and BBC One. Stephen Merchant and Elgin James created the series, with Merchant also directing and co-starring in the series. The Offenders revolves around seven strangers who must complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. Unlikely friendships begin to emerge and the seven must join together to protect one of their own from a criminal gang.

Global distribution will be overseen by BBC Studios. The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.