Richard Plepler Signs Production Deal With Apple

Richard Plepler inked a five-year production deal with Apple TV+ to produce content for the streaming service.

As part of the deal, Plepler will produce new content under his banner Eden Productions, including original series, feature films, and documentaries. The former HBO executive, who left the company earlier in 2019 after 27 years, announced that his new venture, the boutique production company, will focus on a select number of series.