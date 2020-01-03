BBC America Renews ‘Killing Eve’ For S4

BBC America announced that drama series Killing Eve has been renewed for its fourth season.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America, the series is based on Luke Jennings’ Codename Villanelle novellas. In season three, which debuts in spring 2020, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star alongside Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, and Gemma Whelan, among others.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, commented, “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.”

She added, “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever.”