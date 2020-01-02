Nippon TV Nabs Triple Crown Ratings Title

Nippon TV rounded out 2019 by receiving the annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title for the sixth consecutive year.

The Japanese network topped the charts in the All Day, Golden Time, and Prime Time categories. Yoshinobu Kosugi (pictured), representative director, president, and executive operating officer at Nippon TV, remarked, “I thank all our supporters who helped us win the 2019 annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the loyal viewers who supported our programs, as well as our sponsors and partners who enabled our production.”

He added, “In 2020, we aspire to offer more high-quality content across multiple platforms that include our linear, BS (broadcasting satellite), and CS (communications satellite) channels, as well as Hulu Japan, TVer, and our other digital streaming services, under our new corporate strategy “More than just TV.”