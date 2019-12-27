Afrika Toon Sets Up Unit In France

West Africa-based Afrika Toon will be establishing a subsidiary in Annecy, Les Papeeteries – Image Factory.

With this latest endeavor, the Ivory Coast animation studio will aim to have commercial representation and a team dedicated to the co-production of animated series and feature films. Under the Afrika Toon banner, CEO Abel Kouamé has directed and produced animated series such as Conte-nous! and La Petite Pokou.

Kouamé commented, “This new installation turns a brand new page for the studio and is most certainly the beginning of a successful era.”