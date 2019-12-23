DraftKings Merges With SBTech And Diamond Eagle

DraftKings, the digital sports entertainment company, will be going public as part of a definitive business combination agreement with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and SBTech.

Diamond Eagle plans to change its name to DraftKings Inc., and the new DraftKings will continue to be overseen by co-founder and CEO Jason Robins.

Harry E. Sloan, founding investor of Diamond Eagle, stated, “We are pleased to bring DraftKings and SBTech together as one public company. DraftKings is already a premier online fantasy sports and betting platform. With the full integration of SBTech’s technology and innovative product expertise coupled with the right capitalization, DraftKings will be in a great position to continue its ambitious expansion plans in the United States. I have known Jason Robins for four years, and consider him a true entrepreneur.”