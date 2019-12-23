AFP Inks Strategic Partnership With KBS

AFP entered a strategic partnership with Korean broadcaster KBS to become the main provider of international video news to the public service broadcaster.

With a network across 151 countries, the global news agency delivers in-depth coverage of current events with video, text, images, and multimedia.

Kim Jong Myong, executive managing director for News and Sports for KBS, said, “We are pleased to start a new relationship with AFP, an influential, prestigious and trusted news agency. We believe this contract was made possible through AFP’s credibility, and we hope this cooperation will greatly contribute to our credibility.”