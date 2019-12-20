The Berlinale Forum Presents Anniversary Programming

The Berlinale Forum track will be celebrating its 50th edition with its 2020 programming.

Alongside the Berlinale Forum Expanded, the Forum will commemorate its anniversary by showcasing the films shown as part of the 1971 programming. The Berlinale Forum and Forum Expanded tracks will feature films such as Dusan Makavejev’s Misterije Organizma (The Mysteries of Organism), Alexandr Medvedkin’s Schastye (Happiness), Howard Alk’s The Murder of Fred Hampton, and more. Additionally, the section will host a panel discussion on February 22, 2020, on relationship between these films and their present-day implications.

