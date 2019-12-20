NENT Group Signs Kids Content Partnership With NBCUniversal

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) finalized its kids content partnership with NBCUniversal International Distribution.

As part of the agreement, kids and family content from NBCUniversal will be made available on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels. Viaplay customers will be the first in the region to watch DreamWorks’ upcoming titles, including Where’s Waldo?, Cleopatra in Space, and Dragons: Defenders of Berk.

Filippa Wallestam (pictured), chief content officer at NENT Group, stated, “High-quality kids content is a cornerstone of Viaplay’s unique offering, and this latest agreement with NBCUniversal means that our younger viewers can experience even more fantastic entertainment featuring their favorite characters. This has been a groundbreaking year for NENT Group, in which we have agreed long-term content partnerships with many of the world’s biggest studios. We look forward to bringing the best of Hollywood to audiences of all ages across the Nordic region for years to come.”