NAB Honors Terry Crews With Television Chairman’s Award

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will give the NAB Television Chairman’s Award to actor Terry Crews.

Crews will be presented with the honor at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration on April 21, 2020, during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. He stars in the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and also hosts America’s Got Talent.

Since 2009, the Television Chairman’s Award has commemorated individuals for their achievements in television. Past recipients for the award include Kelsey Grammar, Sterling K. Brown, and America Ferrera, among others.